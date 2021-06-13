UrduPoint.com
Russia Allows German Reporter In To Cover Euro After U-turn

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 07:30 PM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Russian authorities have reversed their decision to bar a German journalist from Euro 2020 games in Saint Petersburg, it was reported Sunday.

Robert Kempe, who works for state broadcasters WDR and ARD, was originally refused accreditation for games in Saint Petersburg, the venue for Euro matches in Russia.

He had recently highlighted links between Russia's state-owned company Gazprom and top Russian UEFA football officials.

However, according to WDR on Sunday, Kempe has now been approved for "access" to games at the Krestovsky Stadium.

WDR's editor-in-chief Ellen Ehni says the incident highlights "how important it is" to create publicity when journalists are barred access.

"As media, we have to be vigilant and emphatically speak out when our journalists cannot report freely."cpb-ryj/nr

