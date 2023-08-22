Russia downs drones near Moscow in fifth night of attacks

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Russian air defences downed two attack drones near Moscow, the city's mayor said on Tuesday, in the fifth consecutive night of strikes on the capital region.

Moscow and Kyiv have reported regular drone incursions during the conflict, with strikes on Russian territory becoming increasingly regular.

"Air defence shot down two attack drones. One in the Krasnogorsk area, the other in the Chastsy area," said Sergei Sobyanin on Telegram, adding that emergency services were responding.

He did not give details on damage or casualties.

Russia's defence ministry reported two Ukrainian drones had been downed over the Moscow region, adding there had been no casualties.

Unverified video posted on social media purporting to show the aftermath of a strike in Krasnogorsk showed dozens of people gathered in a street lined by high-rise buildings.

Video published by the RIA Novosti news agency showed debris littering the ground in Krasnogorsk, including what its correspondent said were fragments of a drone.

The facade and windows of a 25-storey building were damaged as well as a number of cars parked nearby, they said.

The area had been cordoned off.

Air traffic at Moscow's Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports had been briefly halted, the TASS news