Russia hands jail term to exiled journalist over Ukraine comments

Moscow, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced in absentia veteran journalist Alexander Nevzorov to eight years in prison for spreading "false information" about Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine.

Nevzorov, 64, came under pressure from authorities for alleging that Russian forces deliberately shelled a maternity hospital in Mariupol, a port city in southern Ukraine that was captured by Moscow after a long siege.

"Journalist Alexander Glebovich Nevzorov was found guilty... and sentenced to imprisonment for a period of eight years," the press service for Moscow courts said in a statement on Telegram.

Prosecutors had requested a sentence of nine years in jail.