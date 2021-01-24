UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Police Violence Under Review After 3,300 Protesters Held: Monitor

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 01:30 PM

Russia police violence under review after 3,300 protesters held: monitor

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :More than 3,300 protesters were arrested at demonstrations in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a monitor reported Sunday, as prosecutors probed possible violence "on the part of law enforcement".

Police clashed with demonstrators in Moscow as tens of thousands took to the streets across the country on Saturday following Navalny's call to protest against President Vladimir Putin's rule.

Putin's most charismatic critic was detained at a Moscow airport on arrival a week ago from Germany, where he had been recovering from a near-fatal poisoning with a nerve agent.

OVD Info, which monitors opposition rallies, said on Sunday that police seized at least 3,324 demonstrators across dozens of cities, with 1,320 people detained in Moscow and 490 in the second city Saint Petersburg.

It was the largest number of detentions at opposition rallies in the history of modern Russia.

A number of protesters were injured at the rallies in the capital and Saint Petersburg.

Prosecutors in St Petersburg said in a statement late Saturday that they were probing violations including "on the part of law enforcement" and the use of force against an unidentified woman.

The statement was released after local media published a video showing a middle-aged woman falling to the ground after being kicked by riot police.

In the video, a woman -- identified as Margarita Yudina -- is seen asking three policemen in full riot gear why they were detaining a young unarmed protester. One of the policeman than kicks her in the stomach.

A representative of Saint Petersburg's Dzhanelidze hospital said that Yudina was hospitalised Saturday night with a head injury.

"She is in a serious condition," the hospital representative told AFP on Sunday. "She's in intensive care."Saturday's protests took on an unprecedented geographic scale, spanning more than 100 cities across the country.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Moscow Russia Germany Young Vladimir Putin Petersburg Women Sunday Media From Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Spain looks at UAE’s offshore expertise for gree ..

20 minutes ago

Reimagined ADSW concludes with global commitment t ..

35 minutes ago

China announces 80 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

SHUAA-managed Nujoom funds announce first dividend

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 24, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.