UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Population Shrinks By 113,000 In January

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:30 PM

Russia population shrinks by 113,000 in January

Moscow, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia's population shrank by over 113,000 in January, official data showed Friday, more than double its rate of decline over the same month last year, as the country is battered by the pandemic.

The Rosstat statistics agency released figures showing that in January Russia saw 219,769 deaths and 106,603 births, meaning its population shrunk by 113,116.

The decline was 2.5 times as much as the decrease of 45,255 people in January 2020.

The new figures came as Rosstat on Friday also reported that Russia saw 28,680 virus-related deaths in January this year.

Rosstat said that Russia this January saw slightly fewer births at 12,217 than in 2020, but 55,694 more deaths.

The statistics agency did not explain the reason for the other extra deaths.

The Russian population has been in constant decline since the collapse of Soviet Union in 1991, for reasons including a low birth rate, an unequal healthcare system and emigration.

The January population change figures did not take into emigration statistics, though borders have been mostly closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the beginning of this year, the Russian population numbered 146.2 million, 510,000 fewer than the previous year, Rosstat said.

Related Topics

Russia Same January 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India allots 68 percent of flights to GCC in new s ..

1 hour ago

Italy's INMI, Russia's Gamaleya Institute Discuss ..

8 minutes ago

EU to Keep Blocking Vaccine Exports Until Manufact ..

8 minutes ago

Motorway Police resolved 97% complaints received o ..

8 minutes ago

US hiring surges in February as Democrats move on ..

58 minutes ago

Milan Fashion Week: Optimistic trends for next win ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.