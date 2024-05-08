World Bank delegation visits Planning and Development Department KP

A high-level delegation led by Mr. Martin Raiser, the South Asian Regional Vice President of the World Bank, visited the Planning and Development Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) A high-level delegation led by Mr. Martin Raiser, the South Asian Regional Vice President of the World Bank, visited the Planning and Development Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the visit, the delegation met with Mr.

Imtiaz Hussain Shah, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Planning and Development Department, to discuss the progress of World Bank-funded projects.

The World Bank delegation's visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa included significant stops at Gor Gatri, Sethi House, Peshawar Museum, Michini Check Post in Khyber, and the Citizen Facilitation Center in Bara.