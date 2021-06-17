Russia ready for further dialogue if US is willing: Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Moscow is ready to continue dialogue with Washington after his summit meeting with President Joe Biden, provided the US was also willing to do so.

"We are ready to continue this dialogue to the same extent as the American side is," Putin said in televised remarks, a day after the two leaders held their first face-to-face talks in Geneva.