Russia registers 19,179 daily COVID-19 infections

MOSCOW, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Russia registered 19,179 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 7,313,851, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 812 to 199,808 while the number of recoveries increased by 15,437 to 6,526,111.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,926 new cases, taking its total caseload to 1,606,175.

More than 41 million Russians reportedly have been fully vaccinated so far.