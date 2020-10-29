UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports Record Daily COVID-19 Cases

Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia reported record 17,717 new COVID-19 cases and 366 related deaths over the past 24 hours, the national COVID-19 response center said Thursday.

According to the center's statement, 14,740 recoveries were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 1,186,041.

Meanwhile, Moscow registered 4,906 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative number of infections in the capital to 413,928, the statement said.

To date, a total of 1,581,693 COVID-19 cases and 27,301 related deaths have been recorded in Russia. The country ranks fourth worldwide by its nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus cases with the United States remaining the first.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ordered a national mask mandate as coronavirus infections continued to surge.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin's order for 30 percent of all business employees to work remotely has been prolonged until Nov. 28.

