Russia says eight suspects detained over Crimea bridge blasts

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Russia has detained eight suspects over the deadly explosion on the bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia, the FSB security service said in a statement quoted by news agencies on Wednesday.

"The explosives were hidden in 22 plastic film rolls weighing 22,770 kilograms (50,200 Pounds)," it said.

The rolls left on a boat in August from the Ukrainian port of Odessa to Bulgaria. They then transited through the port of Poti in Georgia, then sent overland to Armenia before arriving by road in Russia, according to the FSB.

The explosives entered Russia on October 4 in a truck with Georgian license plates and reached the region of Krasnodar on October 6, two days before the blasts, the FSB said.