UrduPoint.com

Russia Says It Should Be Part Of Nord Stream Leaks Probe

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Russia says it should be part of Nord Stream leaks probe

Moscow, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Moscow said Wednesday it should be part of the probe into leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, after Sweden blocked off the area around the pipelines pending an investigation.

"There should really be an investigation. Naturally, with the participation of Russia," Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Vershinin said, as quoted by Russian news agencies.

Four leaks were discovered last week on the Nord Stream pipelines connecting Russia to Germany, raising political tensions already sky high since the Kremlin sent troop to Ukraine in February.

On Friday, the UN Security Council held a meeting on the issue.

Vershinin told the assembly that "the general opinion was that this was sabotage and that it should be investigated" but that "no decision had been made" on an international probe.

Last Wednesday, Russia launched an "international terrorism" investigation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said such a probe "required the cooperation of several countries".

He denounced an "acute shortage of communications and unwillingness of many countries to contact" Russia.

On Monday, Sweden blocked off the area around the pipeline leaks in the Baltic Sea while the suspected sabotage was being investigated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of being behind the blasts.

Russia's Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev said Wednesday that "it is clear that the United States is the beneficiary, primarily economic" of the leaks.

Both Moscow and Washington have denied involvement.

Related Topics

Assembly Shortage United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Germany Nord Vladimir Putin United States Sweden February Gas

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

23 minutes ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

2 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sour ..

Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sources

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.