Russia sees no reason for new security talks with West soon: lead negotiator

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Russia sees no reason to hold a new round of security talks with the West in the coming days following a lack of progress during ongoing negotiations, a top negotiator said Thursday.

"I do not see reasons to sit down in the coming days, to gather again and start the same discussions," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with the Russian-language channel RTVI.