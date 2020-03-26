Russia To Ground All International Flights From Midnight
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:30 AM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Russia will halt all international flights from midnight on Friday under a government decree listing new measures against the coronavirus outbreak.
The decree published on Thursday orders aviation authorities to halt all regular and charter flights, with the exception of special flights evacuating Russian citizens from abroad.