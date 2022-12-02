UrduPoint.com

Russia, Uzbekistan Eye $10B Trade Turnover

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Russia, Uzbekistan eye $10B trade turnover

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Russia and Uzbekistan aim to reach $10 billion bilateral trade volume, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

Speaking at a Russian-Uzbek business forum in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Mishustin expressed certainty that mutually beneficial projects will help achieve this ambitious goal.

The prime minister regretted that trade, industry, and logistics, undermined due to the corona-virus pandemic, were further damaged by actions of the Western countries, which put in doubt such key business notions as reputation, inviolability of property, binding contracts, and trust in world currencies.

"In this situation, it is only possible to effectively confront existing and future challenges together. Our country remains open to cooperation with friendly states," he said, adding that Uzbekistan is one of the countries with which Russia is building relations based on principles of equality, mutual respect, and consideration of each other's interests.

Mishustin noted that Russia last year became Uzbekistan's biggest trade partner, with an 18% share, and urged to maintain positive trends and launch new projects.

"The expansion of logistics schemes, the formation and improvement of transit transport corridors will make a significant contribution to the modernization of economic sectors, and, of course, which is natural, will increase the competitiveness of business," he said.

The Russian prime minister welcomed Uzbekistan's decision to join the Eurasian Economic Union as an observer, saying the full membership would give a powerful impetus to the development of direct cooperation ties in new areas.

He also said Russian business is widely represented in Uzbekistan, and over 2,700 enterprises with Russian participation work in the country in many sectors.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business Russia Uzbekistan Industry Share Billion

Recent Stories

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

Dr. Asad Majeed appointed as new Foreign Secretary

30 minutes ago
 Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Sw ..

Imran Khan demands immediate release of Senator Swati

41 minutes ago
 Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use s ..

Afghanistan reassures not to allow anyone to use soil against Pakistan: FO

1 hour ago
 COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

5 hours ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.