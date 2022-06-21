UrduPoint.com

Russia Vows 'serious' Consequences Over Lithuania Rail Transit Ban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Russia vows 'serious' consequences over Lithuania rail transit ban

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Russia's security council chief Nikolai Patrushev on Tuesday warned EU and NATO member Lithuania of "serious" consequences over restrictions on the rail transit of EU-sanctioned goods to Moscow's exclave of Kaliningrad.

Moscow accused the Baltic nation of banning the rail transit of goods subject to sanctions imposed by the European Union over Russia's military intervention in Ukraine.

"Russia will certainly respond to such hostile actions," Patrushev said at a regional security meeting in Kaliningrad, a Russian region bordering Lithuania and Poland.

He added that "appropriate measures" are in the works and they "will be taken in the near future".

"Their consequences will have a serious negative impact on the population of Lithuania," he said in remarks reported by Russian news agencies.

Also on Tuesday, Russia's foreign ministry summoned the EU ambassador to Moscow, Markus Ederer, over the "anti-Russian restrictions" on cargo transit between Kaliningrad and mainland Russia.

"The inadmissibility of such actions, which violate the relevant legal and political obligations of the European Union and lead to an escalation of tensions, was pointed out," the ministry said in a statement.

Speaking after the meeting, Ederer said he called on the Russian side to "remain calm" and "resolve this issue diplomatically", TASS news agency reported.

Moscow has demanded that Lithuania immediately lift the restrictions, which Vilnius says were taken in compliance with European sanctions over Ukraine.

Wedged between EU and NATO members Lithuania and Poland, the heavily militarised exclave of Kaliningrad does not share a land border with Russia.

The region on the shores of the Baltic Sea is the base of Russia's Baltic Fleet and Moscow says it has deployed nuclear-capable Iskander missiles there.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Vilnius Kaliningrad Lead Poland Lithuania Border Share

Recent Stories

Sherry directs preemptive measures to cope with im ..

Sherry directs preemptive measures to cope with impact of monsoon rains

1 hour ago
 ECP reserves verdict on PTI foreign funding case

ECP reserves verdict on PTI foreign funding case

2 hours ago
 Lahore and Karachi may face urban flooding due to ..

Lahore and Karachi may face urban flooding due to heavy rainfall warns Climate C ..

2 hours ago
 CM Hamza Shehbaz Sharif orders regulation of hotel ..

CM Hamza Shehbaz Sharif orders regulation of hotel rents in Murree

2 hours ago
 Pankaj Tripathi says Bollywood decides value of a ..

Pankaj Tripathi says Bollywood decides value of a person too quickly  

3 hours ago
 Rupee reaches Rs 212 in intra-day trading

Rupee reaches Rs 212 in intra-day trading

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.