UrduPoint.com

Russian Oil Refinery Says Hit By Ukraine Drone Strike

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Russian oil refinery says hit by Ukraine drone strike

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :An oil refinery in southern Russia said Wednesday it was struck by a drone attack from Ukraine, starting a fire at the plant and forcing it to suspend operations.

The Novoshakhtinsk refinery is located in Russia's Rostov region, a few kilometres from the border with Ukraine's separatist region of Lugansk.

"As a result of terrorist actions from the western border of the Rostov region, two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked the technical facilities" of the plant, the Novoshakhtinsk refinery said in a statement.

It added that as a result "an explosion occurred, starting a fire".

Rostov region governor Vasily Golubev said earlier that drone fragments were found at the site but did not specify where the drones may have originated.

Golubev said the fire had been put out and all plant staff have been evacuated with no casualties.

Work at the plant has been suspended pending an investigation, Golubev added.

Videos shared on social media -- which could not be independently verified -- showed drones flying over the plant shortly before an explosion took place.

Russia has several times accused Kyiv of launching attacks near the joint border since starting a military intervention in Ukraine in late February.

The fire at the refinery comes days after Moscow accused Ukraine of firing at Black Sea drilling rigs off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea.

Related Topics

Drone Firing Attack Terrorist Fire Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Oil Vehicles Novoshakhtinsk Rostov SITE February May Border All From

Recent Stories

NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal ..

NA continues discussion on budget for next fiscal year

19 seconds ago
 LHC disposes of Meera's appeal against verdict abo ..

LHC disposes of Meera's appeal against verdict about her marriage with Atiq-ur-R ..

6 minutes ago
 England to play 7 T20Is against Pakistan in Karach ..

England to play 7 T20Is against Pakistan in Karachi, Lahore, and Multan

14 minutes ago
 Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering ..

Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering case

57 minutes ago
 Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sind ..

Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sindh

1 hour ago
 The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdes ..

The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdesivir’, an antiviral drug for ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.