UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Space Agency Congratulates SpaceX On Launch

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 01:00 PM

Russian space agency congratulates SpaceX on launch

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Russia's space agency, until now the only one able to fly astronauts to the International Space Station, on Sunday congratulated the US SpaceX company over its successful launch of a manned rocket.

Saturday's launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida was the first of American astronauts from US soil in nine years, and the first ever by a private company.

"I would like to greet our American colleagues," cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev, Roscosmos executive director for crewed space programmes, said in a brief video address on the agency's Twitter page.

"The success of the mission will provide us with additional opportunities that will benefit the whole international programme".

Since the mothballing of the US shuttle programme in 2011 Russia's more basic and reliable Soyuz spacecraft has been solely responsible for transporting crews to the ISS from its Baikonur launchpad in Kazakhstan.

Amid tensions between Russia and Western countries in recent years, the ISS has been a rare example of international cooperation that has not been suspended.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Company Florida Kazakhstan SpaceX Sunday From

Recent Stories

UK records 215 coronavirus deaths

1 hour ago

India records 265 new coronavirus deaths, 7,964 ca ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 youth job losses cause for wor ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 31, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Egypt reports 1,367 new coronavirus cases

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.