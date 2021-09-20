(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Russia's ruling United Russia party said Monday that it had won a two-thirds majority in parliamentary polls that the opposition says were rigged.

United Russia's general council secretary Andrei Turchak told reporters that the party would win 120 seats from the party list and 195 single-mandate seats after Sunday's election, giving it 315 in the 450-member chamber.