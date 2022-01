Rwanda to reopen Uganda land border after three-year closure

Kigali, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Rwanda said Friday it will reopen its land border with Uganda on January 31 after a three-year closure, signalling a thaw in frosty relations between the neighbours.

The move, announced in a government statement, follows a visit to Kigali by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's powerful son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba last weekend, where he and Rwandan President Paul Kagame pledged to restore ties.