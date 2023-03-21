S. Korea cuts greenhouse gas reduction target for industrial sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :South Korea on Tuesday decided to cut its greenhouse gas emissions reduction target for the industrial sector though it maintained the overall reduction target by 2030.

The industrial sector was required to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 11.

4 percent from the 2018 levels by 2030, the Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth said in a statement.

It was lower than the reduction target of 14.5 percent unveiled in 2021 under the previous government.

The downward revision was attributed to domestic factors such as the supply and demand of raw materials and technology prospects.

The presidential commission maintained its overall emissions reduction target of 40 percent compared to the 2018 levels by 2030.