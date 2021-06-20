UrduPoint.com
S. Korea To Apply New Social-distancing Guidelines In July

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

S. Korea to apply new social-distancing guidelines in July

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :-- South Korea's health ministry said Sunday that it will apply new four-tier social-distancing guidelines next month from the current five-tier scheme in a bid to adopt a more sustainable quarantine campaign.

Under the Level 1 guidelines, applied when the daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is below 500 nationwide and below 250 in the Seoul metropolitan area, no ceiling will be levied on the number of private gatherings if they follow quarantine rules, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Multiuse facilities, including restaurants, cafes and gyms, can operate without any time limit if customers are located at least one meter away from each other.

Under the Level 2, introduced when the daily caseload is above 500 nationwide and above 250 in the greater Seoul area, the ban will be imposed on any private gathering of more than nine people.

