UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korean Economy To Worsen In H2 On Virus Impact: KERI

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:20 PM

S. Korean economy to worsen in H2 on virus impact: KERI

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korea's economy is expected to deteriorate further in the second half of the year due to the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, a leading private think tank said Thursday.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is likely to contract 3.8 percent on-year in the July-December period, worse than a 2.9 percent contraction projected in the second quarter, according to the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI).

After posting a negative growth rate of 0.7 percent in the first half, the economy is projected to shrink 2.3 percent for all of 2020, unchanged from its earlier forecasts made in the first and second quarters.

KERI attributed its gloomier growth outlook to slumping domestic demand and exports in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that began in China in December last year.

South Korea's private consumption, which accounts for the bulk of domestic demand, is predicted to decline 4.

1 percent from a year ago for all of 2020 due to a resurgence of COVID-19, a slowdown in wage growth and tougher social distancing measures.

Facility investments will likely expand only 1.5 percent on-year because of sluggish domestic demand and worsening economic conditions in major export destinations.

South Korea's exports are forecast to shrink 6.9 percent on-year in 2020 in the wake of unrelenting coronavirus outbreaks in major economies and escalating trade tensions between the United States and China.

KERI also expected the country's current account surplus to reach $51 billion this year, down $9 billion from the previous year.

South Korea's consumer prices will likely increase 0.4 percent on-year in 2020, unchanged from the previous year's gain, according to the think tank.

Related Topics

Exports China United States Tank December 2020 All From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 942 recove ..

8 minutes ago

LHC extends till Sept 28 interim bail of Shehbaz S ..

19 minutes ago

Rizwan urges people to plant maximum saplings

1 minute ago

Kremlin on Putin's Nomination for Nobel Peace Priz ..

1 minute ago

French court rejects Sarkozy challenge to cash-fro ..

1 minute ago

British HC led delegation calls on KP CM

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.