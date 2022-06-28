UrduPoint.com

S.Africa Seeks Clues After 21 Teens Die

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2022 | 09:00 AM

S.Africa seeks clues after 21 teens die

East London, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :South African police were on Monday combing a township tavern where 21 teenagers mysteriously died as survivors described a battle to escape the jam-packed premises and one reported a suffocating smell.

Officials have ruled out a stampede as the cause of the deaths.

Most of the victims, some as young as 13, were found dead inside a popular bar.

Seventeen died inside the bar, while four died later in hospital. The victims included 13 boys and eight girls.

Thirty-one others were hospitalised with symptoms including backache, tight chests, vomiting and headache, officials said.

Most were discharged on Sunday, leaving two in hospital, they said.

The fatalities bore no visible signs of injury, sparking initial speculation among local officials and politicians that this was a case of underage drinking that had gone tragically wrong.

"But the suspicion is that it is something either they ingested through drinks, food, or something they inhaled," Unathi Binqose, a government official on safety, told AFP.

Related Topics

Dead Police Died Young Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan survives bankruptcy; prosperity next targ ..

Pakistan survives bankruptcy; prosperity next target: Prime Minister

8 hours ago
 Criminal killed in police encounter

Criminal killed in police encounter

8 hours ago
 PML-N to win over 16 Punjab Assembly seats in by-e ..

PML-N to win over 16 Punjab Assembly seats in by-election: Rana Sanaullah

9 hours ago
 Finland, Sweden leaders to discuss NATO bid with E ..

Finland, Sweden leaders to discuss NATO bid with Erdogan

9 hours ago
 Govt reduces 10 to 15 pc of non-energy import bill ..

Govt reduces 10 to 15 pc of non-energy import bill: Miftah

9 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.