UrduPoint.com

S.Africa's Zulus To Crown New King As Succession Row Rages

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 03:40 PM

S.Africa's Zulus to crown new king as succession row rages

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :South Africa's largest ethnic group, the Zulus, will on Saturday crown a new king following a year of feuding over who should ascend to the throne of the country's most influential traditional monarchy.

Misuzulu Zulu, 47, is set to succeed his father, Goodwill Zwelithini, who died in March last year after 50 years in charge.

Although the title of king does not bestow executive power, Zulu monarchs wield great moral influence over more than 11 million Zulus, who make up nearly a fifth of South Africa's population.

On Saturday, Misuzulu will enter the "cattle kraal" at the Zulu royal residence or KwaKhethomthandayo in Nongoma, a small town in the ethnic group's southeastern heartland province of KwaZulu-Natal.

There, he will take part in a secret rite designed to present the new monarch to his legendary ancestors.

Afterwards, he will be introduced to his people, who will pledge to "accept the king as their king", said Gugulethu Mazibuko, an expert in African cultures at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Only selected members of the royal family and Zulu warriors, known as amaButhos, are allowed to witness the kraal rite up close, but large crowds are expected to gather at the royal palace to celebrate the event.

Zulu ceremonies typically see bare-breasted women in elaborate necklaces, waistbands and headbands sing and dance, while men wearing animal skins and holding shields and spears enact war dances in a tribute to the Zulus' militaristic past.

Related Topics

Africa Died South Africa March Women Moral Family Event Singer Pakistan Limited Million

Recent Stories

Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

38 minutes ago
 PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt p ..

PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt player auction model

2 hours ago
 Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interba ..

Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interbank

3 hours ago
 OIC in Solidarity with Algeria over Fire Hazards

OIC in Solidarity with Algeria over Fire Hazards

4 hours ago
 UVAS, SPCA & Brook Pakistan jointly arranges consu ..

UVAS, SPCA & Brook Pakistan jointly arranges consultative meeting on the

4 hours ago
 HUAWEI Band 6 Offers All-Day Health Monitoring for ..

HUAWEI Band 6 Offers All-Day Health Monitoring for Proactive Health Management

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.