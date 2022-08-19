Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :South Africa's largest ethnic group, the Zulus, will on Saturday crown a new king following a year of feuding over who should ascend to the throne of the country's most influential traditional monarchy.

Misuzulu Zulu, 47, is set to succeed his father, Goodwill Zwelithini, who died in March last year after 50 years in charge.

Although the title of king does not bestow executive power, Zulu monarchs wield great moral influence over more than 11 million Zulus, who make up nearly a fifth of South Africa's population.

On Saturday, Misuzulu will enter the "cattle kraal" at the Zulu royal residence or KwaKhethomthandayo in Nongoma, a small town in the ethnic group's southeastern heartland province of KwaZulu-Natal.

There, he will take part in a secret rite designed to present the new monarch to his legendary ancestors.

Afterwards, he will be introduced to his people, who will pledge to "accept the king as their king", said Gugulethu Mazibuko, an expert in African cultures at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Only selected members of the royal family and Zulu warriors, known as amaButhos, are allowed to witness the kraal rite up close, but large crowds are expected to gather at the royal palace to celebrate the event.

Zulu ceremonies typically see bare-breasted women in elaborate necklaces, waistbands and headbands sing and dance, while men wearing animal skins and holding shields and spears enact war dances in a tribute to the Zulus' militaristic past.