UrduPoint.com

San Francisco To Require Vaccine Proof For Indoor Venues

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 09:30 AM

San Francisco to require vaccine proof for indoor venues

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :San Francisco is poised to become the first US city to demand proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 to access indoor dining and entertainment venues, officials announced Thursday.

Bars, restaurants, night clubs, theaters, fitness centers and other establishments in this large Californian city will require visitors to present vaccination certificates to enter starting August 20. For staff, the measure will take effect in October.

"Why are we doing this? It's to protect the workers, it's to protect kids, it's to protect those who can't get vaccinated," Mayor London Breed said at a press conference.

She added, "We know that for our city to bounce back from the pandemic and thrive, we need to use the best method we have to fight Covid-19 and that's vaccines." The rule will not affect children under 12 as they are not eligible for immunization in the United States.

Currently 77 percent of San Francisco's nearly 900,000 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 71 percent are fully vaccinated White House pandemic response coordinator Jeff Zients on Thursday spoke in favor of vaccination requirements, saying they are gaining momentum across the country.

"They will help keep people and communities safe and help stop the spread of the virus," Zients said at a press briefing at the White House.

New York announced a similar vaccine mandate last week, requiring proof of at least one Covid shot for indoor dining and entertainment. The measure will take effect in September.

New Orleans, a popular tourist city in the state of Louisiana, is also expected to announce a vaccine mandate for indoor dining and sports activities, according to NOLA.com, a local media outlet.

Related Topics

Sports White House San Francisco London Nola Orleans York United States August September October Media From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2021

11 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th August 2021

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

9 hours ago
 Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accu ..

Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accused involved in synthetic milk ..

9 hours ago
 Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allie ..

Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allies

9 hours ago
 Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib ..

Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.