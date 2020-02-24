UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanders Would 'absolutely' Use Military If Needed

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 08:40 AM

Sanders would 'absolutely' use military if needed

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders has said that if elected president he would "absolutely" use the military if warranted, both to protect US interests and to support its allies.

He also said he would be willing to meet with the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un, as President Donald Trump has done.

Sanders has emerged with an early lead in the Democratic nominating process, and as a self-declared democratic socialist his foreign and security policies are starting to draw closer scrutiny. But he has denied being a pacifist.

In an interview airing Sunday on CBS's "60 Minutes," the Vermont senator was asked in what circumstances he, as commander-in-chief, would deploy US military forces. He listed these criteria: "Threats against the American people, to be sure. Threats against our allies. I believe in NATO.

"I believe that the United States, everything being equal, should be working with other countries in alliance, not doing it alone." - 'We will not sit by' - When the interviewer asked whether he would order military action if Taiwan came under attack from China, Sanders replied: "Yeah. I mean, I think we have got to make it clear to countries around the world that we will not sit by and allow invasions to take place, absolutely." The senator, who scored a resounding victory Saturday in the Nevada presidential caucuses, was asked if he would follow Trump's example and meet with the North Korean leader.

"Yeah, I mean I've criticized Trump for everything..." he said. "But meeting with people who are antagonistic is, to me, not a bad thing." Sanders added that he believed Trump was "unprepared" when he met with Kim -- their meeting last year in Hanoi collapsed in disagreement.

"But I do not have a problem with sitting down with adversaries all over the world." In a recent New York Times survey of the Democratic candidates, Sanders and fellow Senator Elizabeth Warren said they would continue Trump's personal diplomacy with Kim, but former vice president Joe Biden, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg and Senator Amy Klobuchar said they would not.

- Conscientious objection - Sanders, along with Biden and Bloomberg, also said he would consider using force to pre-empt an Iranian or North Korean nuclear or missile test.

Sanders is known best for his positions on economic justice -- particularly the yawning gap in the US between the wealthiest Americans and those much less well-to-do.

But as his chances of winning the Democratic nomination rise, scrutiny is bound to intensify on other issues.

As a student at the University of Chicago during the turmoil of the 1960s and 1970s, Sanders belonged to several leftist and anti-war groups, including the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.

In 2015, when a Politico interviewer questioned him about his decision to register as a conscientious objector during the Vietnam War, he replied: "I am not a pacifist." "I supported the war in Afghanistan," in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, he noted.

In 1991, however, he had opposed the first Gulf War.

Sanders told Politico that he had backed the Clinton administration's military actions in Kosovo and President Barack Obama's air strikes in Syria.

But he then added, "I happen to believe from the bottom of my heart that war should be the last resort."

Related Topics

Attack NATO Afghanistan World Barack Obama Syria China Nuclear Student Trump Alliance Lead Chicago New York Hanoi United States Vietnam Kim Jong Sunday 2015 Dictator All From Best

Recent Stories

Expats&#039; remittances amount to AED165 billion ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Education launches coronavirus prevent ..

8 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed opens UMEX and SimTEX 2020, laun ..

8 hours ago

FCA to launch of Mobile Passenger Inspection Unit

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives student delegation fro ..

10 hours ago

Deals on first day of UMEX and SimTEX 2020 exceed ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.