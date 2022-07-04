UrduPoint.com

SAS Says Pilots To Strike After Negotiations Fail

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2022 | 04:30 PM

SAS says pilots to strike after negotiations fail

Stockholm, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Scandinavian airline SAS said Monday that negotiations between the carrier and the pilots' union had failed to reach an agreement, prompting some 900 pilots to strike.

"How on earth is a strike in the busiest week of the last two-and-a-half years going to help us find and attract investors," SAS chief executive Anko van der Werff told reporters, criticising what he called a "strike culture" among pilots.

The pilots are protesting against salary cuts demanded by management as part of a restructuring plan aimed at ensuring the survival of the company, which has suffered a string of losses since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

"We deeply regret that our customers are affected by this strike, leading to delays and cancelled flights," van der Werff said in a statement.

