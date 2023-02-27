Saudi Arabia condoles Brazil on victims of floods ,landslides in Sao Paulo

Brasilia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Brasilia expressed the Kingdom's condolences to the Federative Republic of Brazil and to the families of the victims who were killed due to the torrential rains, floods and landslides that hit the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo.

The Embassy also expressed solidarity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Brazil in this catastrophe, wishing safety for the missing, and a speedy recovery for the injured.