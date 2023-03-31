UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia To Host Global Summit Of Real Estate Leaders In Dec

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia to host Global Summit of Real Estate Leaders in Dec

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the 42nd edition of the Global Real Estate Summit (42nd FIABCI Global Leadership Summit) next December in Riyadh.

The summit is considered the industry's largest annual gathering, which includes real estate pioneers and CEOs of critical real estate companies from all over the globe to display their expertise in developing the real estate sector.

The summit will address the Saudi real estate sector in light of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and its successes achieved to date, which enhance the vision's goals.

The summit will hold several sessions, workshops, meetings, and lectures aiming to deal with the challenges of the real estate industry as well as available investment opportunities, and the role of the industry's leaders in creating revolutionary ideas through discussing the best international practices and the mechanism of their application in the region.

A visit to the most prominent major projects will also occur during the summit.

The Kingdom's achievement in hosting this global summit comes after the World Real Estate Federation meeting in Cannes, France, held on March 15th, with the participation of Eye of Riyadh, the media partner of the international real estate event MIPIM, held between March 14-17.

