'Saudi Arabia underscores importance of sport transparency, integrity & values'

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports, affirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's hosting of the first version of the Global Ministerial Forum on Sport Values, Ethics, and Integrity 2023 emanates from its belief, commitment and support for the event's noble objectives and goals.

In a key speech at the opening ceremony of the conference hosted by Riyadh Tuesday, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said that the gathering offers more chance for work and cooperation to proceed with the official and public interest in youths and sports issues to further enhance the values of competition and make a promising history through which all capabilities would be available to make successes.

High-level representatives of UNESCO, sports ministers, leaders and experts from different parts of the world attended the event.

As many as 16 agencies showcased their experiences and products at the exhibition held on the sidelines of the conference in addition to holding panel sessions and workshops dealing with legal procedures, governance in sports-related international crimes, and roles of sports authorities around the world as regards the sport's integrity and governance.

Several participants delivered speeches dealing with the objectives of sports as well as the commitments of the sports community towards the industry, citing the importance of cooperation of everybody to achieving the noble goals of sports, creating a healthy sports environment, enhancing free game values, building fruitful relations among participating countries and teams, and supporting shared visions on sports issues.