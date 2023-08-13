Open Menu

Saudi Arabian Scouts Association Ends Participation In World Scout Jamboree

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Saudi Arabian Scouts Association ends participation in World Scout Jamboree

Riyadh, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Saudi Arabian Scouts Association ended its participation in the 25th World Scout Jamboree, which was hosted by the Republic of Korea between August 1 and 12 in Saemangeum City.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and over 40,000 participants, guests and organizers attended the closing ceremony, held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, during which a visual presentation of the jamboree was presented, and a ceremony to deliver the World Scout Flag to a group of scouts from Poland, which will host the 26 World Scout Jamboree in 2027, was held.

Secretary-General of the World Organization of the Scout Movement Ahmad Al-Hendawi said that the Korean scouting gathering was a testament to the world's cooperation in scouting.

The South Korean prime minister thanked the participants and wished the scouts further progress.

The Kingdom's boy scouts and girl guides, aged between 14 and 17, participated in various camp events, including adventure programs, educational activities and exploration of South Korea's cultural heritage.

Saudi travelers and scouting leaders also participated in the international service team and the Development Village with many initiatives, such as promoting the Kingdom through several programs, including hospitality in the traditional Arabian tent, highlighting the role of Saudi scouts in achieving sustainable development goals, the Saudi scout exhibition, and showcasing many arts and popular performances from the Kingdom.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Saudi Progress Seoul Poland South Korea North Korea August From

Recent Stories

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

30 minutes ago
 UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

45 minutes ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

1 hour ago
 2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th ..

2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th August

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

10 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

16 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

18 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

21 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

21 hours ago
 GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous