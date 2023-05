Saudi FM arrives in Algeria

Algiers, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, arrived on Monday evening in the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria on an official visit.

Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ahmed Attaf held a dinner banquet in honor of the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs and his accompanying delegation.

The dinner banquet was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Algeria Dr. Abdullah Al-Busairi; and the Director General of the Foreign Minister's Office Abdulrahman Al-Dawood.