Saudi Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets With Colombian FM

Published May 26, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Member, and Climate Affairs Envoy, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, met Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs Alvaro Leyva Duran during his current visit to the Republic of Colombia.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed Riyadh-Bogotá relations and ways to enhance them in all fields and exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.

