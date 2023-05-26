Saudi minister of State for Foreign Affairs meets with Colombian FM

(@FahadShabbir)

Bogota, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Member, and Climate Affairs Envoy, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, met Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs Alvaro Leyva Duran during his current visit to the Republic of Colombia.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed Riyadh-Bogotá relations and ways to enhance them in all fields and exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.