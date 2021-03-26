UrduPoint.com
Saudi Reports Fire At Oil Terminal As Huthis Escalate Attacks

Fri 26th March 2021 | 08:50 AM

Saudi reports fire at oil terminal as Huthis escalate attacks

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :A projectile attack sparked a fire at an oil terminal in southern Saudi Arabia, the country's energy ministry said Friday.

The ministry did not say who was behind the strike in Jizan province on Thursday, but it comes as Yemen's Huthi rebels escalate attacks on the kingdom -- including its energy facilities -- despite Saudi Arabia's offer this week for a ceasefire.

The upsurge in cross-border attacks comes even as the United States pushes anew for a cessation in hostilities, with Washington's special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking set to return to the middle East to press for a ceasefire in the war-torn country.

"A projectile attack on a petroleum products distribution terminal in Jizan.

.. resulted in a fire in one of the terminal's tanks," the energy ministry said in a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency, adding that no casualties were reported.

Strongly condemning the "cowardly attack", the ministry said the strike was not just an assault on the kingdom but the world economy and global energy security.

Earlier Thursday, the Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted several explosives-laden drones fired towards the kingdom by the Iran-aligned rebels, state media reported.

The Huthis also attempted to target universities in Najran and Jizan, southern cities close to the Yemeni border, the coalition said.

The insurgents did not immediately claim responsibility for the strikes.

