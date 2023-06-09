UrduPoint.com

Saudi-Thai Business Forum Kicks Off In Riyadh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Saudi-Thai business forum kicks off in Riyadh

Riyadh, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Saudi-Thai Business Forum kicked off here Thursday with more than 50 business leaders from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

The forum, organized by the Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC), came during the official visit of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, Don Pramudwinai, to discuss prospects of cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Pramudwinai discussed with FSC President Hassan bin Mujib Al-Huwaizi areas of cooperation between the Kingdom and Thailand and ways to expand them.

Delivering a speech at the forum, Al-Huwaizi explained that Saudi-Thai relations had witnessed considerable developments, including the state visits of the two countries leaders, the establishment of the Saudi-Thai Coordination Council and the Joint Business Council, and the call to expand the economic partnership between the two countries.

For his part, Sanan Angubolkul, the Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said that 2022 was a "fantastic" year for the Kingdom and Thailand, as it saw the resumption of diplomatic and economic relations and the expectation of several commercial agreements valued at more than $300 million.

He also said that eight Thai companies seek to establish $36 million worth of investments in Saudi Arabia, expressing his country's readiness to cooperate with the Kingdom in the energy and crude-oil storage industry.

The Saudi-Thai Business Council Chairman, Dr. Sami bin Abdullah Al-Obaidi, said that the Saudi business community is looking forward to establishing investment partnerships with Thailand, especially in light of the promising opportunities available in the two countries.

The forum discussed the two countries' investment opportunities and business environment and formulated a plan to enhance Saudi-Thai economic cooperation.

The volume of trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Thailand grew by 37 percent in 2022 to reach SR 36.8 billion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand Exchange Business Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Chamber Commerce From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazak ..

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency ..

11 minutes ago
 LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Childr ..

LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Children from HOPE Foundation

13 minutes ago
 Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have n ..

Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have no effect on UAE

41 minutes ago
 No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

52 minutes ago
 '5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for e ..

'5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for ensuring economic development'

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 foo ..

ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 food establishments in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.