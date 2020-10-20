UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Savea And Laulala To Join All Blacks Squad After Child Births

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

Savea and Laulala to join All Blacks squad after child births

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The New Zealand All Blacks gave expectant fathers Ardie Savea and Nepo Laulala permission Tuesday to delay their departure to Australia for the Rugby Championship.

Coach Ian Foster named a 38-man squad for the truncated tournament, which will not feature the world champions South Africa this year.

Flanker Savea and prop Laulala were both granted paternity leave and are expected to travel to Australia after their offspring arrive "in the next week or two".

Prop Joe Moody will travel with the squad on Sunday but is still undergoing concussion tests after a head knock in the second Bledisloe Cup Test against Australia in Auckland last Sunday.

Foster added Otago prop George Bower and Wellington flanker Du'Plessis Kirifi as cover.

Centres Ngani Laumape and Peter Umaga-Jensen have overcome injury to make the squad, as has lock Mitchell Dunshea.

New Zealand open the tournament against hosts Australia on October 31 in Sydney, in a match that will also serve as the third of four Bledisloe Cup Tests in a coronavirus-affected international season.

New Zealand squad for Rugby Championship: Forwards Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, George Bower, Alex Hodgman, Nepo Laulala, Tyrel Lomax, Joe Moody, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi, Scott Barrett, Mitchell Dunshea, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa'i Samuel Whitelock, Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Cullen Grace, Akira Ioane, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Dalton Papalii, Ardie Savea and Hoskins Sotutu.

BacksTJ Perenara, Aaron Smith, Brad Weber, Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo'unga, Jack Goodhue, Rieko Ioane, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan, Damian McKenzie, Sevu Reece.

Related Topics

World Australia Sydney Shannon Wellington Auckland Hoskins George Dalton Mitchell South Africa October Sunday All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif sent to jail on judicial remand in ..

15 minutes ago

PCB delighted with successful delivery of National ..

20 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Imran Khan will become more powerful in coming day ..

9 hours ago

UAE ambassador to Bahrain participates in virtual ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.