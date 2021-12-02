Scientists protect Australian sea lions from deadly parasite

SYDNEY, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Veterinary scientists have made a breakthrough in protecting endangered Australian sea lions from an often-fatal infection.

Researchers from the University of Sydney (USYD) and the University of Adelaide estimate hookworms can account for up to 40 percent of deaths of young sea lions, known as pups, who ingest the worm larvae in their mother's milk soon after birth.

The parasites are among factors which have led to the marine mammal's population plummeting to less than 10,000 around Australia's western and southern coasts.

The scientists' findings, published in the International Journal for Parasitology: Parasites and Wildlife and unveiled on Wednesday, show that applying the drug Ivermectin, which is widely used to treat parasites in other species, onto the pup's skin reduces worm infestations by almost 97 percent.

Project lead Dr. Rachael Gray from USYD Faculty of Science told Xinhua that the team had been thrilled by the success of their trial on about 85 pups at a sea lion colony on Dangerous Reef, off the coast of South Australia.