UrduPoint.com

Scientists Protect Australian Sea Lions From Deadly Parasite

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 02:50 AM

Scientists protect Australian sea lions from deadly parasite

SYDNEY, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:Veterinary scientists have made a breakthrough in protecting endangered Australian sea lions from an often-fatal infection.

Researchers from the University of Sydney (USYD) and the University of Adelaide estimate hookworms can account for up to 40 percent of deaths of young sea lions, known as pups, who ingest the worm larvae in their mother's milk soon after birth.

The parasites are among factors which have led to the marine mammal's population plummeting to less than 10,000 around Australia's western and southern coasts.

The scientists' findings, published in the International Journal for Parasitology: Parasites and Wildlife and unveiled on Wednesday, show that applying the drug Ivermectin, which is widely used to treat parasites in other species, onto the pup's skin reduces worm infestations by almost 97 percent.

Project lead Dr. Rachael Gray from USYD Faculty of Science told Xinhua that the team had been thrilled by the success of their trial on about 85 pups at a sea lion colony on Dangerous Reef, off the coast of South Australia.

Related Topics

Australia Young Adelaide Sydney Lead From

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

3 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

3 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

3 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.