Scientists scan for lingering toxic chemicals following Ohio train derailment: Nature

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Independent researchers in Ohio, the United States are working to detect levels of remaining chemical substances leaked by a derailed train last month, hoping to fill the gaps left by the authorities, Nature reported Monday.

Residents of East Palestine, Ohio have complained of symptoms including headaches and difficulty breathing following a nearby train derailment that spilled millions of liters of industrial chemicals last month, according to an article published by Nature on its website.

Officials at the U.

S. Environmental Protection Agency and local, state, and Federal agencies, as well as the train's operator, Norfolk Southern, have been monitoring water and air quality in the town. Still, it said community members haven't been satisfied with official reports claiming chemical levels are low and safe.

A group of unaffiliated researchers has come to assist with additional measurements and analyses, while some have been asked by locals seeking a second viewpoint. The teams are confident they can bridge the information gaps left by the authorities.