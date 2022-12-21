Scores of people pay homage to ex-Lazio, Inter Milan defender Mihajlovic

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Hundreds in Rome attended the Monday funeral of former Lazio and Inter Milan defender Sinisa Mihajlovic from Serbia.

The funeral was held at the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli as Mihajlovic's wife Arianna Rapaccioni Mihajlovic led the family.

A video showed Mihajlovic's former teammates at Lazio, Roberto Mancini, Dejan Stankovic, and Attilio Lombardo helping other mourners to carry the former Serbian player and head coach's coffin into the crowd outside the basilica.

Mihajlovic won the Italian Serie A title with Lazio in 2000 alongside his compatriot Stankovic and Italian ex-players Mancini and Lombardo.

Current Lazio forward Ciro Immobile and Italian football's legend Francesco Totti were also in attendance, along with the Italian team Bologna, which Mihajlovic coached last. Mihajlovic, 53, died of leukemia on Dec. 16.

He was one of the famed football players of his generation and played for Italian clubs Lazio, Inter Milan, Roma, and Sampdoria. Mihajlovic, knows to be among the best freekick takers, won the Italian Serie A title twice: Once in 2000 with Lazio and again in 2006 with Inter.

He played for Yugoslavia, Serbia, and Montenegro before his retirement from the game in 2006.