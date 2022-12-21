UrduPoint.com

Scores Of People Pay Homage To Ex-Lazio, Inter Milan Defender Mihajlovic

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Scores of people pay homage to ex-Lazio, Inter Milan defender Mihajlovic

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Hundreds in Rome attended the Monday funeral of former Lazio and Inter Milan defender Sinisa Mihajlovic from Serbia.

The funeral was held at the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli as Mihajlovic's wife Arianna Rapaccioni Mihajlovic led the family.

A video showed Mihajlovic's former teammates at Lazio, Roberto Mancini, Dejan Stankovic, and Attilio Lombardo helping other mourners to carry the former Serbian player and head coach's coffin into the crowd outside the basilica.

Mihajlovic won the Italian Serie A title with Lazio in 2000 alongside his compatriot Stankovic and Italian ex-players Mancini and Lombardo.

Current Lazio forward Ciro Immobile and Italian football's legend Francesco Totti were also in attendance, along with the Italian team Bologna, which Mihajlovic coached last. Mihajlovic, 53, died of leukemia on Dec. 16.

He was one of the famed football players of his generation and played for Italian clubs Lazio, Inter Milan, Roma, and Sampdoria. Mihajlovic, knows to be among the best freekick takers, won the Italian Serie A title twice: Once in 2000 with Lazio and again in 2006 with Inter.

He played for Yugoslavia, Serbia, and Montenegro before his retirement from the game in 2006.

Related Topics

Football Died Wife Roma Santa Maria Bologna Rome Serbia Family From Best Coach Inter Milan

Recent Stories

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to a ..

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to appoint focal person

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

2 hours ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

3 hours ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

3 hours ago
 Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at th ..

Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at the Annual realme New Year Party

3 hours ago
 Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards ..

Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards adoption of Web 3.0: PITB Chai ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.