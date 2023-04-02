UrduPoint.com

SCO's Role In Ensuring Sustainable Growth In Region Emphasized

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2023 | 02:40 PM

SCO's role in ensuring sustainable growth in region emphasized

BEIJING, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Deputy Secretary-General Sohail Khan took part in the session Regional Decisions for Sustainable Development: The Case of the EAEU and Other Structures.

The event was organized by the Eurasian Economic Commission during the 10th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD) in Bangkok, Thailand, according to SCO Secretariat here.

The participants emphasised the Organisation's systemic role in ensuring the sustainable growth of the SCO region and its prosperity, as well as the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development for these purposes.

Following the session, Khan met with Gohar Barseghyan, Director of the Integration Development Department at the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The sides exchanged views in detail on issues related to launching practical economic cooperation between the organisations under the Memorandum of Understanding signed in Dushanbe on 17 September 2021.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

