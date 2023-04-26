UrduPoint.com

Scotland Rugby Great Laidlaw Retires Aged 37

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Scotland rugby great Laidlaw retires aged 37

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Scotland rugby great Greig Laidlaw announced his retirement on Wednesday aged 37, ending a career that saw him captain his country more times than any other player.

Scrum half Laidlaw said on Instagram that he was hanging up his boots following the end of the club season in Japan, where he has played since 2020.

Laidlaw, who retired from internationals after the 2019 World Cup, plans to move into coaching but will stay in Japan "a while longer".

"Throughout my playing career I have pushed myself, I have taken on new experiences, continuously learnt and immersed myself in different cultures," he wrote.

"I have always enjoyed figuring out how to work as a team and how to get the best out of my team-mates, things I will take with me and continue to develop." Laidlaw won 76 caps for Scotland, 39 of them as captain.

He finished as Scotland's second-highest points scorer of all time with 714, trailing only Chris Paterson's 809.

Laidlaw, the nephew of former Scotland scrum half Roy Laidlaw, played in two World Cups and was a member of the British and Irish Lions squad that toured New Zealand in 2017.

He captained the Scotland side that bowed out of the 2015 World Cup in controversial circumstances when South African referee Craig Joubert awarded Australia a late penalty in a 35-34 defeat for the Scots at Twickenham.

Laidlaw began his club career with Edinburgh before going on to play for Gloucester and Clermont, before ending his career in Japan with Urayasu D-Rocks.

"We intend to stay as a family in Japan a while longer but it is here I will finally hang up my playing boots," he wrote.

"It is time to take everything I have learnt, from a playing career I could only have dreamt of, and move on into coaching."

Related Topics

World Australia Edinburgh Paterson Craig Ireland Japan 2017 2015 2019 2020 Family All From Best Instagram New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

8 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

13 minutes ago
 EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

10 hours ago
 Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Gu ..

Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Guaido

10 hours ago
 British American Tobacco to Pay $629Mln for N. Kor ..

British American Tobacco to Pay $629Mln for N. Korea Sanctions Violations - Just ..

10 hours ago
 Russia's PhosAgro Significantly Boosted Fertilizer ..

Russia's PhosAgro Significantly Boosted Fertilizer Exports to Asia, Africa in 20 ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.