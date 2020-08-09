Scottish Premiership Results
Glasgow, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Scottish Premiership results on Sunday: Rangers 3 (McCarthy 23-og, Morelos 69, 74) St Mirren 0 Late match Kilmarnock v Celtic (1530 GMT) Played Saturday Hamilton 0 Ross County 1 (McKay 76) Livingston 1 (Dykes 60-pen) Hibernian 4 (Nisbet 24, 37, 88-pen, Doidge 41) Motherwell 0 Dundee Utd 1 (Reynolds 52) Postponed due to coronavirusSt Johnstone v Aberdeen