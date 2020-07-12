Senior Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai arrested in Srinagar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested senior Hurriyat leader and Chiarman of Tehreek Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai and booked him under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) in Srinagar, Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai was arrested from his residence at Baghaat Barzulla in Srinagar in the wee hours of Sunday. "Authorities have booked Ashraf Sahrai under Public Safety Act", a top police officer confirmed to media men in Srinagar.

Sehrai's son, Junaid Sahrai, was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation along with an associate at Nawakadal area of Srinagar recently.

"He was wanted in multiple cases," Occupied Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said.