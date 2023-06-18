UrduPoint.com

Serbians Hold Mass Protest Against Government

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Serbians hold mass protest against government

Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Tens of thousands of people protested against the government in the Serbian capital Saturday, the latest such rally since mass shootings claimed the lives of 18 people.

Thousands turned out at similar marches, dubbed "Serbia against violence", went ahead in the Balkan country's three other major cities, Novi sad, Kragujevac and Nis, local media reported.

The rallies have become the largest gatherings since widespread demonstrations triggered the fall of late strongman Slobodan Milosevic over two decades ago.

They were triggered by two mass shootings in May that claimed 18 lives and left several people wounded.

The dead included nine students at a Belgrade elementary school who were gunned down by a 13-year-old peer.

The demonstrations, organised by several pro-European opposition parties, have tapped into simmering anger at the ruling party over a perceived culture of violence fanned by the government and the media outlets it controls.

"Either violence will stop or Serbia will stop," journalist Smiljan Banjac told the crowd in Belgrade.

"This is not radicalisation, this is our cry to protect children, to ensure that they grow up safely." The protesters want the government to revoke the broadcasting licences of television channels promoting violent content, and a ban on pro-government newspapers that target political dissidents.

They are also seeking the resignations of the interior minister and the head of the intelligence service.

Critics have for years accused President Aleksandar Vucic of increasingly relying on autocratic measures to disrupt the opposition and control media outlets and state institutions.

Vucic dismissed the protests as a political stunt, and repeated claims about foreign powers allegedly orchestrating the rallies.

Saturday's protests ended without incident. Their organisers said that if their demands were not met, the next rallies would be held in 10 more cities across the country.

