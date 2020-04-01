UrduPoint.com
Serbia's Sealed Off Playgrounds Capture Coronavirus Quiet

Belgrade, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :With yellow caution tape strung across slides, swings and seesaws, Belgrade's empty playgrounds have become an eerie symbol of the silence that coronavirus has imposed on ordinary life.

Children's laughter is gone from the parks that look more like crime scenes, with ribbons of tape sealing off play sets normally clambering with young kids.

Like countries around the world, Serbia is under lockdown to fight the coronavirus that killed more than 40,000 people worldwide.

Over the past few weeks, Belgrade has gradually imposed increasingly restrictive measures, including closing its playgrounds on March 21.

A social city known for teeming outdoor cafes and a bustling street life has fallen unusually silent.

In the shuttered parks, the cautionary tape captured the eye of an AFP photographer.

"I found the way they look very interesting, a small yellow horse wrapped like a gift," said photographer Vladimir Zivojinovic.

