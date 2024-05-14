Tribute Paid To Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 09:47 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) On the solemn occasion of the 11th death anniversary of Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed, a poignant seminar titled "The Death of a Martyr is the Life of a Nation" was held at Al Hamra Arts Council, here on Tuesday.
The event drew a significant turnout of relatives of martyrs, students, and civil society representatives, all assembled to pay tribute to the sacrifice of Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed, Sitara-i-Basalat, who laid down his life in the fight against terrorism in Khyber Agency on May 14, 2013.
Family members of martyrs of the Army Public school Peshawar also participated in the ceremony, further reinforcing the sense of solidarity and remembrance. Hosted by Riyaz Khan, the seminar featured heartfelt tributes from speakers including Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Sajid Habib and Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Abbas Raza Zaidi, among others.
The event was enriched by soul-stirring performances by Shazia Manzoor and Saira Tahir, who paid homage to the martyrs and Ghazis through national songs.
Speakers emphasized the indomitable spirit of the nation, forged by the sacrifices of its martyrs and the bravery of its Ghazis, as the cornerstone of Pakistan's resilience and security.
Highlighting the importance of national unity in combating terrorism, the heirs of the martyrs underscored the enduring legacy of sacrifice for the sanctity and survival of the nation. They reaffirmed the nation's pride in its martyrs and Ghazis, asserting that the actions of a few misguided individuals cannot tarnish the collective spirit of the nation.
The ceremony concluded with prayers for the safety and prosperity of the country, symbolizing a steadfast commitment to honor the memory of the fallen heroes and to uphold the ideals for which they bravely fought and sacrificed their lives.
