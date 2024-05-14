Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Express Commitment To Serve The People
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 10:38 PM
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has expressed his commitment to serve for the welfare of the people in diverse sectors including education and health
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has expressed his commitment to serve for the welfare of the people in diverse sectors including education and health.
He said that Pakistan needed joint efforts for its development for which the Pakistan People's Party was supporting the current government.
He said this while addressing workers' convention in Pindigheb, Attock on Tuesday. The governor said that the country was gaining economic stability with support of IMF and World Bank. Pakistan's international relations have also started improving which will ultimately improve the country's economy.
Extending his gratitude to his party leadership for appointing him as governor of the province, Sardar Salim said President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have entrusted him with the responsibility of serving the people.
I will fulfill the responsibility and will come up with the expectations reposed on my shoulders, he said adding that his mission was only to serve the people.
He assured that all basic facilities including education and health would be provided in the entire province including Attock district.
He urged the people to serve the country without any political or religious biases. The governor said that the blood of the leaders of PPP is in the foundations of this country and these sacrifices were given given for the welfare and development of the people.
