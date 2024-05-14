Open Menu

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Express Commitment To Serve The People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 10:38 PM

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan express commitment to serve the people

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has expressed his commitment to serve for the welfare of the people in diverse sectors including education and health

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has expressed his commitment to serve for the welfare of the people in diverse sectors including education and health.

He said that Pakistan needed joint efforts for its development for which the Pakistan People's Party was supporting the current government.

He said this while addressing workers' convention in Pindigheb, Attock on Tuesday. The governor said that the country was gaining economic stability with support of IMF and World Bank. Pakistan's international relations have also started improving which will ultimately improve the country's economy.

Extending his gratitude to his party leadership for appointing him as governor of the province, Sardar Salim said President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have entrusted him with the responsibility of serving the people.

I will fulfill the responsibility and will come up with the expectations reposed on my shoulders, he said adding that his mission was only to serve the people.

He assured that all basic facilities including education and health would be provided in the entire province including Attock district.

He urged the people to serve the country without any political or religious biases. The governor said that the blood of the leaders of PPP is in the foundations of this country and these sacrifices were given given for the welfare and development of the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari IMF World Bank Governor Education Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Attock All Government Blood Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law ..

DLE, CCP sign MoU for raising awareness among law students, lawyers

4 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlights ..

3 minutes ago
 IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of PTI founder

IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of PTI founder

3 minutes ago
 Real GDP grew by 1.7% in H1-F24, macroeconomic con ..

Real GDP grew by 1.7% in H1-F24, macroeconomic conditions improved: SBP

6 minutes ago
 CCP, DLE sign MoU to raise awareness among law stu ..

CCP, DLE sign MoU to raise awareness among law students, lawyers

6 minutes ago
 Tribute paid to Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed

Tribute paid to Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed

58 minutes ago
Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work ..

Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work together for province develop ..

58 minutes ago
 Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pa ..

Govt prioritizing IT education, digitization of Pakistan: Minister of State for ..

58 minutes ago
 PILDAT arranges briefing for parliamentarians

PILDAT arranges briefing for parliamentarians

1 hour ago
 City experiences scorching heat

City experiences scorching heat

1 hour ago
 Tennis: Rome Open results

Tennis: Rome Open results

1 hour ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 7 ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs 7th cabinet meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan