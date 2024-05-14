Opposition treasury in KP Assembly pledges to work together for province development

The Opposition and Treasury in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday pledged to work together for the welfare of the people and the development of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Opposition and Treasury in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday pledged to work together for the welfare of the people and the development of the province.

Sobia Shahid of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz started a budget debate for the years 2023–24 in the chair of Speaker Babar Salim Swat. She said that the opposition parties in the KP have also criticized the caretaker government's budget, making it clear that if it is illegal, we will support its audit.

She said that if the caretaker government was unconstitutional, why was the budget being presented with public expenditures today? She said that the past government did not present the inquiries of the committees regarding the billion Trees project and BRT. She has torn the budget copy and sought an inquiry into the caretaker government budget.

The parliament leader of the PPP, Ahmad Karim Kundi, said that the existing budget is unconstitutional and illegal. He said that is why the current assembly is passing the caretaker government.

He said that the caretaker government approves the budget only once, not a second time. I am happy that the Chief Minister talks about the development of the province and arrears due to the federation.

30,000 councilors were elected, but for these people, there is not even a rupee in the budget, said Ahmed Karim Kundi.

He said that the PPP is ready to fight the case of the province against the center, but the KP government has always found it nonserious.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education Mina Khan Afridi said that this House agrees on why we approve the caretaker budget.

He said that the whole house had come to know that the budget of the caretaker government was unconstitutional.

He also raised questions over the general election and said that his party was not given a mandate by the people.

He said that the opposition parties were not aware of the basic human rights clauses. This is the real democracy in KP, as the people polled voted for his party.

Mina Khan said that they would welcome the proposal for the betterment of the province. Munir Hussain of SIC said that the opposition leader should play the role of a bridge between KP and the center for the rights of the province.

He said that despite the Supreme Court verdict, the earthquake damages could not be constructed until now. Asif Khan Mehsud of SIC condemned the alleged drone attack in South Waziristan and demanded that it be investigated. He said that the law and order situation should be better in Waziristan and that the people of the area should be treated like others in the country.

Sardar Shahjahan, Johar Marwat, Rashad Khan, Shafiullah, and Ajmal Khan also spoke on the budget and termed it unconstitutional and illegal. Later, Speaker Babar Salim Swati adjourned the proceeding until Wednesday at 2:00 p.m..