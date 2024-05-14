Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar highlights reform agenda aimed at economic growth

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday outlined the comprehensive reform agenda of the Government of Pakistan that sought to foster economic growth and development by enhancing revenue, promoting austerity and harnessing foreign investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday outlined the comprehensive reform agenda of the Government of Pakistan that sought to foster economic growth and development by enhancing revenue, promoting austerity and harnessing foreign investment.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating an enabling environment for the overseas Pakistanis and harnessing their ideas and potential for national development agenda.

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister held an interactive session of Pakistani professionals and students in China, organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing, the event brought together a diverse group of Pakistani professionals and students residing in China, a press release said.

The deputy prime minister commended the Pakistani diaspora for its unwavering loyalty and commitment to Pakistan, its exceptional competence, talent and invaluable contributions to the socioeconomic development of both Pakistan and China.

Senator Dar also responded to questions from the audience and took note of suggestions on a range of issues of national importance especially with respect to Pakistan’s socioeconomic development, strengthening Pakistan-China relations and the important role of overseas Pakistanis.

Appreciating the valuable insight of the audience, he encouraged the Pakistani professionals and students to consider themselves as representatives of Pakistan in their respective institutions and communities in China, and to serve as a bridge of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.