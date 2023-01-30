UrduPoint.com

Seven Dead In Strikes On Arms Convoy In Syria: Monitor

January 30, 2023

Seven dead in strikes on arms convoy in Syria: monitor

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Seven people have been killed after air strikes destroyed a convoy of trucks carrying arms into eastern Syria from Iraq, a war monitor said Monday.

The seven were "truck drivers and their assistants, all of them non-Syrians", the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, adding that they were "killed as a result of unidentified aircraft targeting a convoy of Iran-backed groups, last night".

The strikes destroyed a convoy of six refrigerated trucks transporting Iranian weapons in the Albu Kamal border region, the Observatory, which has a wide network of sources inside Syria, had said Sunday.

No country claimed the strikes, but Israel has carried out hundreds of air and missile strikes against Iran-backed and government forces in Syria, where the US military is also active.

